MDEC kicks off 100 Go Digital to assist businesses in digitalisation

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has kicked off its 2021 edition of the 100 Go Digital Coaching programme to enable businesses in key sectors to move towards digitalising their businesses.

In a statement today, MDEC said the programme is targeted to ensure businesses remain competitive, sustainable and profitable amidst the pandemic.

“The programme will also seek to support a conducive ecosystem to accelerate digitalisation process so that businesses can expand their operations and increase their revenue, as well as take advantage of the digital platform to further widen their avenues to generate income,” it said.

MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri said the 100 Go Digital Coaching programme is also in line with the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) which aims to onboard 875,000 micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) onto the digital platform by 2025.

“Pre-pandemic, we have had to tell businesses why they should go digital. Now, it is a question of how and with the new components incorporated within the 100 Go Digital Coaching programme.

“We are confident we will be able to infuse digital advantage into businesses, sharing and enabling the best practices and technologies to assist businesses to survive and thrive,” she said.

The 100 Go Digital Coaching is made up of three key components, which cover the digitalisation course of a business and coaching workshops, will be hosted by MDEC throughout the year.

For more information on the 100 Go Digital Coaching programme, visit https://mdec.my/100godigital. — Bernama