IRIS receives Home Ministry letter for reduction of sales and service tax for NIISe project

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — IRIS Corporation Bhd has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary IRIS Information Technology Systems (IITS) Sdn Bhd has accepted a supplement letter of award from the Home Ministry for a reduction of sales and service tax in the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) project.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the letter dated May 11, 2021 is to notify IITS that the government has agreed to reduce the applicable sales and service tax for NIISe from RM65.63 million to RM33.06 million.

Hence the total contract value including sales and service tax for the NIISe project to date has been reduced to RM1.127 billion from RM 1.159 billion previously.

To recap, on Jan 29, 2021, Iris announced that it has received a letter of award for the development of NIISe project from the Home Ministry to replace the 20-year-old Malaysian Immigration System.

IITS is scheduled to develop NIISe together with the ministry and other independent bodies over a period of 54 months. — Bernama