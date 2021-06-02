Datasonic secures RM39.75m contract from Home Affairs Ministry

A general view of the National Registration Department in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Datasonic Group Bhd has secured a RM39.75 million contract from the Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) for the comprehensive maintenance services of card personalisation centres at the National Registration Department.

The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd (DTSB), today accepted the letter of award (LOA) from KDN to provide the services was for 24 months from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2023.

Under the terms of the LOA, DTSB must implement the Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs (PROTEGE) programme with a minimum of 15 participants and furnish a performance bond for the amount of RM993,750 to KDN valid from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2024.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively towards the group’s future earnings and net assets per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, and the financial years thereafter for the contract duration,” it said. — Bernama