Digital Nasional appoints Morten Lundal, Lim Tau Kien to its board

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), a special purpose vehicle to build, own and operate Malaysia’s 5G infrastructure, has appointed telecommunication veteran Morten Lundal and Lim Tau Kien as its independent non-executive directors.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry-owned company said their appointments are effective April 14 and April 28, 2021, respectively.

With over 30 years of experience, Morten previously held key positions at Telenor ASA in Oslo, Vodafone Group plc in London, as well as Maxis Bhd and Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Lim has over 40 years’ corporate experience and was the country chief finance officer, country controller and finance director in Shell China before her retirement in 2008. She has held several key corporate roles including as director of listed and non-listed companies since 1997.

The duo will join three other DNB board members, namely Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) director-general Datuk Seri Dr Yusof Ismail, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) former chairman and chief executive Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi, and lawyer Datuk Muthanna Abdullah.

“The acceleration of 5G in Malaysia will be a key impetus for economic growth and digital transformation and is critical to enable advanced industry and consumer applications.

“It will create industry competitiveness and attractiveness for investments, with more than 100,000 new job opportunities for all Malaysians,” DNB chairman Datuk Asri Hamidon said. — Bernama