European stocks retreat from record highs, Deutsche Bank drags

Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 31 — European stocks slipped from record highs today in subdued trading due to holidays in major markets, but optimism over a swift economic recovery put the benchmark index on course for its fourth month of gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 per cent in morning trade, with shares in Frankfurt falling 0.3 per cent and Paris dipping 0.1 per cent.

UK and US markets are closed for a holiday, keeping trading volumes muted across the board.

Among the top drags was Deutsche Bank, down 1.8 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Federal Reserve told the German lender it was failing to address persistent shortcomings in its anti-money-laundering controls.

Italian insurer Cattolica surged 12.9 per cent after bigger rival Assicurazioni Generali said it would launch a €1.17 billion (RM5.7 billion) buyout offer for the company.

Despite lingering worries about rising inflation, the STOXX 600 was on course to post a 2.6 per cent rise in May as economies gradually reopened after lockdowns and central banks reiterated support to aid the recovery.

Dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, including from President Christine Lagarde, who said it was too early to discuss slowing its pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP), helped support sentiment last week.

All eyes will be on euro zone inflation readings as well as the US jobs data this week as investors try to gauge the path of monetary policy ahead of the Federal Reserve and ECB meetings early in June.

“As ECB members have recently highlighted, the rise in inflation is likely to be temporary and due to a number of technical factors rather than to genuine strength in underlying demand,” UniCredit analysts wrote in a note.

“We agree with this view and expect inflation in the euro area to peak in 4Q and then to ease back toward the 1.5 per cent area (or around 1 per cent for core inflation).”

Among other individual movers, Swedish online property listings firm Hemnet rose 3.6 per cent after posting a 24 per cent jump in quarterly sales, helped by demand for large apartments and houses. — Reuters