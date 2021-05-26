Wall Street rises as Fed officials soothe inflation worries

In this file photo the Wall Street street sign is seen on March 23, 2020 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 26 — Wall Street’s main indexes rose marginally today after remarks from the Federal Reserve helped ease worries about higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported heavyweight tech-related stocks for a third straight session.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc added between 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at more than two-week lows of 1.557 per cent.

Higher yields pressure valuations for tech and other growth stocks, whose future cash flows are discounted at higher rates.

Technology and consumer discretionary, among the worst performing S&P sectors this month, provided the biggest support to the benchmark S&P 500.

“Tech has amassed multiple compressions on fears that rates would have to be raised but now that inflation has been recognized as overblown, fund managers are piling back into certain sections,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.

“People are realiSing that there will be a major component to inflation that will be transitory and there will be some moderate inflation that will be persistent.”

After fears of rising inflation roiled Wall Street’s main indexes earlier this month, all eyes will be on the closely watched monthly US personal consumption report, the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge, due later this week.

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida downplayed the effects of higher price pressures on Tuesday, voicing faith in the central bank’s ability to engineer a “soft landing” if prices continued to escalate beyond what was expected.

With the S&P 500 sitting just about 1 per cent away from its record high, strategists expect the benchmark index to end the year only about 2.5 per cent above its current level as concerns over increasing inflationary risks weigh, according to a Reuters poll.

At 9.40am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53.58 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 34,366.04, the S&P 500 was up 6.12 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 4,194.25, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 55.28 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 13,712.46.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including those in Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Group and Coinbase Global rose between 5.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent as bitcoin climbed back above US$40,000 (RM165,700) for the first time this week.

Ford Motor Co gained 4.9 per cent after it outlined plans to boost spending on its electrification efforts by more than a third.

Department store operator Nordstrom Inc dropped 9.5 per cent in thin trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by price markdowns.

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters jumped 13.5 per cent after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and signaled accelerating sales in May.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.89-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 22 new lows. — Reuters