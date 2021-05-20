Earnings, chip M&A keep European stocks buoyant

The German DAX Index graph is pictured during a trading session at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 20 — European stocks rose today after one of the worst selloffs this year as strong earnings and merger talks in the chip sector helped investors look past inflation worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 per cent after suffering a 1.5 per cent loss in the previous session. Tech stocks gained 1.2 per cent to lead sectoral gains.

Oslo-listed chipmaker Nordic Semiconductor jumped 9 per cent to the top of STOXX 600 after an Italian daily reported that Franco-Italian rival STMicroelectronics is mulling an offer to buy the company.

A rally in economy-linked cyclical sectors on the back of reopening optimism and solid earnings drove the STOXX 600 to record high earlier this month, but inflation worries and a rise in market volatility put the index on course for weekly losses.

“Given we’re near a cyclical peak in the real economy and confidence indicators, we want to put some defensive names in order to hedge in what could be a more volatile phase in markets,” said Michele Morganti, Generali Investments’ senior equity strategist.

Asian stocks and US futures continued to struggle, after a hint of tapering talk from the US Federal Reserve and a crash in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday.

German producer prices posted their biggest increase in nearly a decade, in a further sign that supply bottlenecks are leading to increased inflation pressure in Europe’s largest economy.

In earnings, French conglomerate Bouygues edged up 0.8 per cent after it raised the full-year guidance for its telecoms division and reported a smaller than expected first-quarter core loss.

Deutsche Telekom added 1 per cent on raising its medium-term core profit outlook.

Budget airline EasyJet fell 2.4 per cent after it warned that late announcement of travel rules reduced visibility as it reported a wider half-year loss.

UK rail operator Trainline slumped 31.2 per cent, on course for its worst day on record, with traders pointing to hit from a reorganisation of Britain’s railway system. — Reuters