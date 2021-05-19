US stocks extend sell-off, Dow -1.3pc

In this file photo a person walks past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on November 16, 2020 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 19 — Wall Street stocks tumbled early today, extending a weak stretch ahead of Federal Reserve meeting minutes as inflation worries buffet the market.

The minutes will be scrutinized for any differences between the internal conversation and the Fed’s dovish stance on monetary policy in public utterances.

Recent volatility in markets suggest investors believe interest rate hikes will come more quickly than the Fed has implied.

Analysts pointed to a steep drop in bitcoin prices as another source of market volatility after China said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.3 per cent at 33,630.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 1.3 per cent to 4,073.12, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 13,128.75.

Major indices have declined the last two sessions, with concerns about excessive valuations adding to the inflation worries.

Among individual companies, Target jumped 3.4 per cent after the big-box retailer after reporting better-than-expected profits on a 23 per cent jump in revenues. Comparable store sales surged 18 per cent. — AFP