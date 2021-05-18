Siemens buys US firm Supplyframe to boost electronics intel

Siemens expects the purchase of US firm Supplyframe to lead to savings amounting to a ‘mid-triple digit’ million dollar amount. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

FRANKFURT, May 18 ― German industrial giant Siemens yesterday announced the US$700 million (RM2.89 billion) acquisition of US firm Supplyframe, a digital platform that specialises in connecting companies along the electronics supply chain.

The deal, expected to close later this year, comes as industrial firms are scrambling to cope with global semiconductor shortages spurred by increased demand for consumer electronics during the pandemic.

The acquisition will combine Siemens' offerings with Supplyframe's marketplace intelligence to “help customers to reduce costs, increase agility and make highly informed decisions,” Siemens said in a statement.

California-based Supplyframe was founded in 2003 and forecasts revenues of US$70 million for this year.

“Eighteen years ago, we set out on a journey to intelligently connect the extended electronics value chain,” Supplyframe CEO and founder Steve Flagg said in the statement.

“This process has been further accelerated by the recent component shortage environment, which has exposed the fragility of supply chains and created a mandate for digital transformation and intelligent decision making.”

Siemens expects the purchase to lead to savings amounting to a “mid-triple digit” million dollar amount. ― AFP