EU raises eurozone growth forecast as Covid-19 vaccinations ramp up

A healthcare worker receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease vaccination center inside a gymnasium in Taverny near Paris, France, January 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, May 12 — The EU today sharply revised its growth forecasts for this year and next, saying an accelerated vaccination drive and the bloc’s landmark recovery plan would lift Europe out of recession.

According to the European Commission, growth in the 19 countries that use the euro currency will hit 4.3 per cent in 2021 and 4.4 per cent in 2022, compared with 3.8 per cent for these years in its previous estimate given in February.

For the full 27 members of the EU, the commission said the economy will expand by 4.2 per cent in 2021 and by 4.4 per cent in 2022.

The pickup in growth confirms forecasts by the IMF and other data that showed a sudden increase in manufacturing and greatly improved confidence by consumers who see a happy end to the long winter of Covid-related restrictions.

“The shadow of Covid-19 is beginning to lift from Europe’s economy,” said EU economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

If confirmed, the European economy will in the first quarter of this year have sped past a second recession in less than year, after a slow rollout of Covid vaccines stymied a first economic recovery.

The EU also said public debt in the eurozone will be at historic levels, with a debt pile stuck at above 100 per cent of annual GDP over the next two years.

But despite the historic budget-busting, Gentiloni insisted that major public spending “has been — and remains — essential in helping Europe’s workers and companies to weather the storm”. — AFP