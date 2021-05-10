Finance Minister Le Maire sees French economy back to pre-Covid levels by H1 2022

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of France’s current €100 billion economic stimulus plan. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 10 — The French economy will return to its pre-Covid 19 levels of economic activity by the first half of 2022, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire today, who also reaffirmed his target of 5 per cent economic growth for France in 2021.

“Economic growth is back in the first quarter... I think we will have a strong growth in 2021,” Le Maire told France Info radio.

He ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of France’s current €100 billion (RM498.8 billion) economic stimulus plan.

Le Maire, added, however that it was fair to raise the issue of longer-term investment plans for France.

President Emmanuel Macron pointed last week to a “second period of recovery” that would see investment accelerated, triggering speculation in the press and among economists that a second round of stimulus was in the pipeline. — Reuters