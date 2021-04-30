Barclays posts soaring profits on easing Covid fallout

Logos are seen outside a branch of Barclays bank in London July 30, 2013. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, April 30 — British bank Barclays today announced soaring profits in the first quarter as it slashed bad debt provisions set aside during the Covid crisis.

Profit after tax almost trebled to £1.7 billion (RM9.8 billion) in the first three months of the year compared with the first quarter in 2020, Barclays said in a statement.

Money set aside for soured loans dived to £55 million from £2.1 billion a year earlier.

Bad debt charges during the quarter have also fallen sharply at Barclays’ major UK rivals HSBC, Llloyds and NatWest.

“While evidence of recovery is encouraging, we have continued to take a cautious view of the impact of the pandemic on the business,” said chief executive Jes Staley. — AFP