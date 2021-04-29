Astana City Group, Borneo Petroleum ink MoU to produce ACGas composite cylinders in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — Astana City Group Sdn Bhd (ACG) has appointed Borneo Petroleum Alliance Sdn Bhd (BPASB) as the bottling plant and main supplier of ACGas composite cylinders in Sabah.

ACGas composite cylinder is the first liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) composite cylinder product in Malaysia produced by ACG with special features such as being light, rust-free as well as non-flammable.

The cooperation culminated in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony here on Thursday, whereby ACG was represented by its managing director Mohd Fareez Nik Ahmad Azman while BPASB was represented by its managing director Mohamat Hassan.

The event was witnessed by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam who is also the State Industrial Development Minister.

Speaking to reporters later, Joachim said the MoU would make both companies complement each other in ensuring the facility would be channelled to the target group in Sabah.

““The involvement of both companies is most welcomed in terms of supplying ACGas composite cylinders in the state in driving the industry as well as for the people’s benefit,” he said.

According to him, such effort was important at a time when the country is facing various challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused many traders, entrepreneurs and also workers in the industrial sector who have lost their jobs.

“Hence, the MoU signed today would be able to generate opportunities in terms of investment in the industry, besides creating job opportunities through the opening of ACGas bottling factories in Sabah,” he said.

Joachim said the MoU would also encourage cooperation as well as multiple investments at various levels which would spur the economic growth in Sabah. — Bernama