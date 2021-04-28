US stocks open mixed, awaiting Fed decision

A Wall Street sign is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York January 20, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 28 — US trading began mixed today amid the continued flurry of corporate earnings, but investors appeared to be waiting for the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day.

“The earnings news has been spectacular, yet the response has been spectacularly lackluster so far,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O’Hare.

Meanwhile, after 100 days in office, President Joe Biden is set to unveil his US$1.8 trillion (RM7.3 trillion) American Families Plan, funded by ending tax cuts and closing loopholes used by the most wealthy, including raising the capital gains tax on those making US$1 million a year.

About 30 minutes into the session, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 per cent 33,853.36.

But the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent to Monday’s record to sit at 4,195.96, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index reversed its early loss to rise 0.1 per cent to 14,106.66.

Rising prices have begun to raise concerns about inflation, despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s assurances any spikes are likely to be temporary.

The central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until inflation tops 2.0 per cent and stays there, but some economists have begun to worry that its low rates and aggressive bond-buying program will need to be dialed back.

“The intrigue — or hesitancy — is wrapped up in what Mr. Powell will say and whether he makes any inkling of a reference to the Fed starting to discuss when it might consider tapering its asset purchases,” O’Hare said.

Among individual stocks, Boeing dropped 3.6 per cent after reporting a loss of US$537 million in the first quarter, its sixth quarter in a row in the red.

Google-parent Alphabet jumped 5.6 per cent after reporting following the end of trading yesterday that profits leapt to US$17.9 billion.

Apple and Facebook, which will report after the close Wednesday, were both showing modest gains. — AFP