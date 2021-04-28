Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.21 per cent or 62.08 points at 29,053.97 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.29 per cent or 5.51 points at 1,909.06. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TOKYO, April 28 ― Tokyo stocks closed higher today on bargain-hunting ahead of Japan's Golden Week holiday period, with investors' eyes also on corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.21 per cent or 62.08 points at 29,053.97 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.29 per cent or 5.51 points at 1,909.06.

The Japanese market declined on profit-taking in early trade, but “the trend later turned upwards on bargain-hunting”, Okasan Online Securities said.

“The market will gain a clear sense of direction” after the upcoming public holidays, it added.

The Japanese market will be closed tomorrow and then from Monday to Wednesday next week.

The dollar fetched ¥108.99 (RM4.10) in Asian trade, against ¥108.68 in New York late yesterday.

Sony rallied 3.14 per cent to ¥11,810. After the closing bell, the company reported a record US$10.7 billion annual net profit, thanks to unprecedented pandemic-driven demand, but issued a cautious forecast as vaccines drive hope for a return to normality.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.38 per cent at ¥10,520 after it reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter operating profit.

Nomura Holdings was up 1.54 per cent at ¥591.9 after it confirmed losses of US$2.3 billion for fiscal 2020-2021 linked to the sudden liquidation of holdings by US hedge fund Archegos.

Shipping firms were among losers, with Nippon Yusen closing down 2.63 per cent at ¥4,065 and its rival Mitsui O.S.K. Lines dropping 1.53 per cent to ¥4,180. ― AFP