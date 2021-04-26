Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

In this file photo the fearless girl statue and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are pictured on April 20, 2020 at Wall Street in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 26 — Wall Street’s main indexes rose today as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car maker’s earnings report, which would kick off this week’s results from heavyweight technology companies.

Tesla Inc rose 1.1 per cent as analysts expect the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue when it reports after markets close following record deliveries during the period.

About 40 per cent of the S&P 500’s market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including tech and related heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies were mixed in early trading.

“The market is in a holding pattern waiting for big-tech earnings. We could see a bifurcated result in tech earnings with ad providers like Facebook and Google doing very well, while Apple coming up against very tough comparison year-on-year,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with financials gaining the most, while defensive utilities and consumer staples led declines.

Of the 123 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 85.4 per cent have topped analysts’ earnings estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 33.9 per cent jump in profit growth.

Investors are also looking forward to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning on Tuesday and the first-quarter gross domestic product numbers later this week to gauge the pace of the economic recovery.

At 9:58 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 62.54 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 34,106.03, the S&P 500 was up 7.64 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 4,187.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 24.49 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 14,041.30.

Market participants are also watching out for any fresh developments on Biden’s tax plan after reports last week said he would seek to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6 per cent for wealthy individuals.

Meanwhile, analysts at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank have warned of some turbulence ahead, after a rally that has taken the S&P 500 and Dow to fresh records this year.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms like Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group rose in early trading as Bitcoin looked set to snap five straight days of losses.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 88 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 94 new highs and seven new lows. — Reuters