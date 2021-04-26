Aviation woes hold back US durable goods orders in March

Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked in a parking lot at Boeing Field in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington, US, June 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

WASHINGTON, April 26 — US orders for big-ticket manufactured goods grew in March but far less than expected due to canceled aircraft purchases, according to government data today.

The Commerce Department reported durable goods orders rose by 0.5 per cent last month, rebounding after a 0.9 per cent contraction in February.

The gain was only about a quarter of what analysts expected, as both defence and non-defence aircraft saw orders decline.

The 46.9 per cent plunge in orders for non-defence aircraft and parts held the sector back as Boeing continued to deal with the drop in travel demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and troubles with its best-selling 737 MAX jet.

Excluding defence, durable goods orders grew 1.6 per cent, also slightly less than expected, according to the report.

Fabricated metal products led the increase, rising 3.6 per cent to US$35.4 billion.

“We hoped for bigger recoveries in orders ex-transportation and core capital goods orders, following the huge hit from the winter storm in February, but it’s far too soon to argue that these data signal a moderation in the pace of the industrial recovery,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

The Easter holiday may have disrupted manufacturing in the month, he said, and predicted stronger growth in April and through the third quarter, if not longer.

Orders for defence aircraft and parts fell 20.2 per cent, and transportation equipment was 1.7 per cent lower than February.

But motor vehicles and parts grew 5.5 per cent, keeping the sector from a worse decline.

Durable goods orders were 10.9 per cent higher than in March 2020, when the sector contracted 16.7 per cent as the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Despite Boeing’s struggles, non-defence aircraft and parts orders were 1,424.5 per cent higher than a year ago as the company took new orders after months of cancelations.

Defence aircraft and parts were 3.8 per cent lower, while motor vehicles were up 8.3 per cent compared to the same period of 2020. — AFP