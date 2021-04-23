Takeover offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang extended to May 12

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (offerer) has extended its unconditional voluntary takeover offer for the remaining shares in Cycle & Carriage Bintang Bhd (CCB) that it has not already own.

On behalf of the offerer, CIMB Investment Bank Bhd said the closing time and date for the acceptances of the offer had been extended to May 12, 2021 from April 28, 2021 at 5 pm.

As at 5pm on April 23, the offerer held 74.085 million ordinary shares representing 73.53 per cent of the 100.745 million total issued and paid-up capital of CCB.

“The offer price of RM2.40 per offer share is final and the offerer will not revise the price.

“Save for the extended closing date, all other details and terms and conditions of the offer as set out in the offer document remain unchanged,” it said in a statement today. — Bernama