Jonathan Law succeeds Rozali Ismail as Pimpinan Ehsan board chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Pimpinan Ehsan Bhd (PEB) has redesignated Jonathan Law as interim non-independent non-executive chairman of its board effective today, succeeding Tan Sri Rozali Ismail who stepped down earlier.

While thanking Rozali for his valuable contributions over the years, Law said the company’s immediate focus was to complete its proposed acquisition of reNIKOLA group of companies.

“Based on current timeline, PEB is looking forward to signing the definitive agreement with the vendors within the next two months,” he said in a statement.

Besides him, the main market listed company has also announced the appointment of other new members to the board as part of its transformation strategy.

Datuk Yew Soon Keong has been appointed as non-independent non-executive director, with Datuk Jamelah Binti Jamaluddin and Yasmin Rashid as independent non-executive directors. — Bernama