Dollar firms from seven-week lows as risk appetite fades

An employee checks US dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi August 12, 2015. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 21 — The US dollar firmed today, rising from a seven-week low hit overnight, as broad-based weakness in stock markets triggered by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in countries from India to Japan fuelled renewed appetite for the greenback.

The safety bid also supported the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen as the outlook for the global economy soured.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six major peers, was up 0.14 per cent at 91.347 in early London trading after slumping as low as 90.856 on Tuesday for the first time since March 3. It has declined 2.4 per cent so far this month.

The greenback’s bounce was also accompanied by softer US Treasury yields as investors weighed the surge in Covid-19 cases against a broad-based selloff in the US dollar in recent weeks despite strong US employment and retail sales data.

Thu Lan Nguyen, a strategist at Commerzbank said more positive US data could easily kick-start another dollar rally, particularly if the uneven pace of vaccinations fuels greater demand for US Treasuries as a hedge against a crisis.

“So for now, US dollar bears should make sure that they don’t get excited too soon,” she said in a note.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.58 per cent, not far from its lowest since mid-March, as it continued to consolidate following its retreat from the 14-month high at 1.7760 per cent reached at the end of last month.

The euro was down 0.25 per cent at US$1.2000 (RM4.94), after touching a seven-week high of US$1.2079 overnight.

The European Central Bank decides policy tomorrow, with the Federal Reserve following next week.

Declines in US yields and the dollar in April have come as evidence mounted that the Fed would be slower in tightening monetary policy than it had appeared to the market.

Broadly, pandemic developments triggered investor caution.

India reported 1,761 deaths from Covid-19, its highest daily toll, while Canada and the United States extended a land-border closure for non-essential travellers

The Australian dollar, a barometer for risk appetite, nursed losses at US$0.7717 after weakening 0.4 per cent overnight.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around US$55,000, consolidating following its dip to as low as US$51,541.16 on Sunday. It set a record high at US$64,895.22 on April 14. — Reuters