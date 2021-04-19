Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

At the opening bell, the ringgit was traded mostly easier against other major currencies. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The ringgit has gained some breathing room today as US Treasury yields and dollar volatility eased, with the local note opening slightly lower against the US dollar in the morning session.

At 9.02am, the local unit stood at 4.1270/1320, marginally lower against 4.1250/1290 at Friday’s close.

Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said forex traders are expected to monitor the movement of oil prices amid China’s waning credit impulse as catalysts for trading, with the US Federal Reserves observing a communications blackout period ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for April 28.

At the opening bell, the ringgit was traded mostly easier against other major currencies.

It weakened further against the Singapore dollar to 3.0932/0977 from last Friday’s closing of 3.0929/0964, eased against the British pound to 5.7006/7092 from 5.6834/6898 last week, and weakened versus the yen to 3.7956/8009 from 3.7903/7943 previously.

However, the local note appreciated against the euro to 4.9355/9431 from 4.9405/9465 on Friday. — Bernama