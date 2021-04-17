Chin Hin Property, 10XCEOs build hub to transform 1,000 SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Chin Hin Property Bhd has partnered with 10XCEOs Sdn Bhd to develop 10X Valley, a RM5 million business and life transformation hub.

The hub is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2023, comprising 660 units of office spaces, retail shops, duplex lofts and service apartments, said Chin Hin Group chief executive officer Chiaw Haw Choon.

“Basically, Chin Hin Property will invest in the facility that eventually will be managed by 10X CEOs,” he told Bernama TV at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony here, today.

10X CEOs is a global business coaching platform that aims to stimulate and empower businesses to grow and transform.

Chiaw said the 80,000 square feet hub will be a platform for both parties to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to become ready to offer initial public offerings (IPO) as well as franchise-ready.

He said the 10X Valley also includes a global outsourcing hub, a 500-seater conference hall and meeting spaces and shared offices.

According to 10XCEOs founder and chief executive officer Joescher Chee, the hub will become a one-stop centre for SME solutions, allowing members to share resources and gain access in business networking.

He said the company also aims to secure 1,000 SMEs to participate in the 10X Valley, adding that at least 10 companies will be IPO-ready when 10X Valley commences operation by 2023.

Chee believed that the workshops and training provided will increase the success rate of entrepreneurs and fast track their growth.

The selected elite entrepreneurs among the 10X Valley members will gain exclusive access to 10X Valley’s funding partners, ranging from seed funders, angel investors, venture capitalists, private equity firms, pre-IPO funding to investment banks, he added. — Bernama