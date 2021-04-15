UMW Group’s auto sales up 35pc in Q1

A worker sets up a display near the Toyota booth in preparation for the 2014 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in Las Vegas January 4, 2014. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — UMW Group’s automotive sales surged by 35 per cent to 74,911 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, with both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and its associate company, Perodua, registering higher sales.

In a statement today, the group said sales volume climbed steadily mainly due to new model introductions, as well as the sales tax exemption which is in place until June 30, 2021.

Sales for UMWT increased by 60.6 per cent to 17,000 units for the first quarter of 2021 compared with 10,583 units in the same quarter of 2020, supported by the launch of new and improved models.

Meanwhile, Perodua sales rose by 28.8 per cent to 57,911 units compared with 44,977 units in the corresponding quarter of 2020, as production increased to meet demand for all its models, especially the newly-launched Perodua Ativa.

“The surge in sales in March was underpinned by strong demand, particularly for the Ativa, which has collected 14,574 bookings since order-taking began on Feb 19, way ahead of its 3,000-unit monthly target for the model,” the group said.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali expects the sales growth momentum to continue in the second quarter of the year, supported by backlog of orders for both UMWT and Perodua, as well as the sales tax exemption. — Bernama