Tan Ah Lai replaces Mohamad Musa as Guan Chong chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Guan Chong Bhd has appointed Tan Ah Lai as its new chairman to replace Datuk Mohamad Musa Md Jamil who resigned from the post.

In filings with Bursa Malaysia today, it said Mohamad Musa and another director of the company, Datuk Tay Puay Chuan, have resigned due to other personal commitments.

The cocoa grinder said Tan started his career as an audit assistant in a public accounting firm in 1994 before incorporating his own consulting, tax and accounting firm which provides financial and management consultation in 2011.

“He has extensive experience in financial, management and tax-related works,” it said.

It added that Tan currently is the independent non-executive director of Crescendo Corporation Bhd. — Bernama