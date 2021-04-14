Dollar drops to three-week lows after inflation data

The dollar briefly spiked on the data, before reversing course and dipping to three-week lows. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 14 — The US dollar fell to three-week lows yesterday after data showed inflation making strong gains in March, though the rise was not expected to alter the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels for years to come.

The consumer price index jumped 0.6 per cent last month, the largest gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4 per cent in February, the Labour epartment said yesterday.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3 per cent. The so-called core CPI nudged up 0.1 per cent in February.

The dollar briefly spiked on the data, before reversing course and dipping to three-week lows.

“It keeps unchanged the outlook of the Fed to stay the low rate course over the foreseeable future,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

“We’re likely to see inflation move higher, before it eventually moves lower. So far the economy is sticking to the Fed’s script.”

Inflation is expected to show extra bullish comparisons to last year in the coming months due to a drop in price pressures in 2020 when businesses closed due to the spread of Covid-19.

The US central bank has said it will look through temporary increases in inflation, and analysts expect it will allow inflation to run hotter than previously expected before raising rates.

Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said yesterday it is unlikely that inflation will run out of control this year.

The next major US economic release will be retail sales data for March tomorrow.

The dollar index fell as low as 91.85, the lowest level since March 23.

The greenback also fell to session lows as Treasury yields fell, following a strong 30-year bond auction, the final sale of coupon-bearing supply this week.

The euro gained 0.28 per cent to US$1.1945 (RM4.94).

The greenback fell 0.30 per cent to 109.10 Japanese yen.

The British pound was little changed on the day at US$1.3748 after the Bank of England said its chief economist would leave the central bank later this year.

The Australian dollar, which is a proxy for global risk appetite, gained 0.29 per cent to US$0.7643.

The New Zealand dollar gained 0.34 per cent to US$0.7051.

The country’s central bank is expected today to leave interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged.

The Russian rouble extended gains in late trade yesterday after reports that US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the market kept a close watch on geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West.

Bitcoin hit a record US$63,769, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before the listing of shares in crytpocurrency platform Coinbase in the United States. — Reuters