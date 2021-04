Microsoft in discussions to buy Nuance Communications, says report

According to the source, Microsoft made an initial offer in December and is willing to pay US$56 per share for Nuance, which represents a premium of 23 per cent compared to the group’s closing stock price on Friday. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

WASHINGTON, April 12 ­— Technology giant Microsoft is in advanced discussions to buy the US group Nuance Communications, which specialises in artificial intelligence, for US$16 billion (RM66.1 billion), according to media reports yesterday.

The deal could be announced today, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the case.

According to the source, Microsoft made an initial offer in December and is willing to pay US$56 per share for Nuance, which represents a premium of 23 per cent compared to the group’s closing stock price on Friday.

If the deal goes through, this would be the second-most important acquisition for Microsoft after its US$27 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

Neither Microsoft nor Nuance responded to AFP’s request for comment.

Nuance Communications provides artificial intelligence solutions and services in healthcare and business.

The company works with organisations in health, financial services, telecommunications, government and retail. — AFP