Mah Sing hopes govt extends hoc until year-end

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Mah Sing Group Bhd is hoping that the government will extend the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) until the end of this year to help Malaysians to own a home with minimal fuss.

Chief executive officer Datuk Ho Hon Sang said along with the current low interest rate, the group foresee that homebuyers will rush in to bag on the benefits offered under the HOC which is expected to end on May 31, 2021.

“Our Come Home 2 Mah Sing Campaign would definitely be a great assistance for housebuyers in maximising their savings while purchasing their homes,” he said in a statement today.

The campaign is designed to look into specific pain points in customers’ property ownership journey, namely financial (financing issues, cash-flow, return on investment), uncertainty (job and pay security, economic recession, property market price and supply), and product (quality, features, affordability and track record).

The Come Home 2 Mah Sing Campaign had kicked off on March 30, 2021, seeking to attract and capture buyers from various demographics, including career-oriented young people, young families and those seeking to purchase their first house or planning to upgrade to a better home.

Founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said the country’s economy has continued to recover, thanks to the ongoing efforts by the government to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the ongoing National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“Such efforts have instilled confidence among the public while revitalising the local economy, including the property market, which can be seen through the positive responses to our recent project launches.

“For example, our M Panora project in Rawang saw around 500 walk-ins during its weekend public preview event,” he said. — Bernama