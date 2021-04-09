Kenanga Investors completes RM531.7m income distribution for FY20

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Kenanga Investors Bhd has completed a total income distribution of RM531.7 million to its clients for the financial year 2020 (FY20).

In a statement today, it said this included the final income distribution of RM256 million for 21 retail funds until March 2021 as well as RM275.7 million that was distributed earlier and income repatriation in 2020.

Kenanga Investors executive director and chief executive officer, Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, said the income distribution was derived from the funds’ realised gains, dividends and other income across equity, fixed income and mixed asset classes.

This includes the firm’s flagship funds, Kenanga Growth Fund and Kenanga Syariah Growth Fund.

“Income distribution yields ranged from 8.0 per cent to 12 per cent for equity and balanced funds, while fixed-income funds generated average yields of 6.0 per cent,” he said.

De Alwis said for FY21, the firm had structured its approach to centre on recovery and growth themes with vaccination programmes progressing and the perpetual interest in technology and electronics.

“Moving forward, we recognise the growing demand within the information technology infrastructure industry stemming from the work-from-home movement.

“We are excited by these rising trends and remain committed to embracing them by developing products that are relevant and sustainable that would enable our clients to build a more diversified portfolio,” he said.

Known for its alternative line of products, it has launched several milestone products in the industry including the first artificial intelligence-driven fund, Kenanga Global Multi Asset Fund, the start-up focused Kenanga Global Unicorn Series and the first FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI-benchmarked leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds.

As at Feb 28, 2021, the firm managed, among others, 38 unit trust funds and corporate and individual clients with total assets under administration amounting to RM14.7 billion. — Bernama