Biden budget’s US$14b hike for climate includes big boosts for EPA, science

US President Joe Biden speaks about his US$2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Centre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania March 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 9 — US President Joe Biden’s 2022 preliminary budget includes boosts for environmental regulation and science research as he proposes a US$14 billion (RM57.9 billion) hike in spending on climate as he reverses former President Donald Trump’s policy of slashing regulations.

Biden’s so-called “skinny”, or preliminary, budget proposal includes US$11.1 billion for the US Environmental Protection Agency, a 21.3 per cent boost over last year’s enacted level. It also includes US$10.2 billion for the National Science Foundation, up 20 per cent from the 2021 enacted level, with US$500 million of that going to climate and clean energy research. — Reuters