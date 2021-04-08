F&N Holdings’ subsidiaries bag three PM’s Hibiscus Award

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Fraser & Neave (F&N) Holdings Bhd clinched three awards via its two subsidiaries at the 2019/2020 Prime Minister’s Hibiscus Award.

F&N Dairies Manufacturing Sdn Bhd in Pulau Indah grabbed its second Exceptional Achievement Award, and State Award for Selangor, while F&N Beverages Manufacturing Sdn Bhd in Shah Alam bags Notable Achievement Award for the first time.

“The three wins at the 2019/20 Prime Minister’s Hibiscus Award reflect F&N’s position as a leading food and beverage player in Malaysia that is dedicated to driving quality, safety and environmental stewardship at its facilities as the Group remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability,” F&N said in a statement today.

In line with its commitment in safeguarding the environment, the group has invested RM30 million in energy conservation which includes 10MWp (Megawatt peak) solar roof projects at its plants in Shah Alam, Pulau Indah and Bentong.

It aims to replace at least 20 per cent of its total energy requirement in Malaysia with clean energy by 2022 to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emission. — Bernama