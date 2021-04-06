Suez Canal chairman says expansion to the south under consideration

A cargo ship is seen crossing through the New Suez Canal, Ismailia in this July 25, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

ISMAILIA, April 6 — Suez Canal Chairman Osama Rabie told Reuters today an expansion of the southern section of the waterway where the massive container ship Ever Given became stranded was under consideration.

The authority is also looking into procuring the kinds of cranes that could potentially offload cargo at heights of up to 250 metres for these kinds of emergencies, Rabie said.

“Our procedures are sound, we are just aiming to improve the service,” Rabie said. — Reuters