Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 624 versus 334, while 458 counters were unchanged, 715 untraded and nine others suspended.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon on profit-taking in selected heavyweights, led by Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

Altogether, Sime Darby Plantation and CIMB dragged the barometre index down by 3.05 points.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.73 points weaker at 1,579.51 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,584.24.

The index opened 4.03 points higher at 1,588.27.

Total volume stood at 4.37 billion shares worth RM2.08 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank lost four sen to RM8.30, Public Bank reduced one sen to RM4.21, Petronas Chemicals shed two sen to RM7.97, Tenaga fell four sen to RM10.16, and IHH Healthcare slid three sen to RM5.30.

Among the active counters, ACE Market debutant Volcano rose 14.5 sen to 49.5 sen, Berjaya Corp slipped 5.5 sen to 38.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange lost 6.5 sen to 79.5 sen, while Vortex warrant and Focus Dynamic warrant were flat at half-a-sen and one sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 29.45 points lower at 11,726.0, the FBMT 100 decreased 25.53 points to 11,379.04, the FBM Emas Shariah reduced 13.07 points to 13,006.23, the FBM ACE shed 39.20 points to 9,669.14 and the FBM 70 eased 2.65 points to 15,815.62.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index went down 80.96 points to 6,950.36, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 1.11 points to 192.84 and the Financial Services Index dropped 77.79 points to 15,222.44. — Bernama