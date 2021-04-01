Pharmaniaga inks MoU with MARA to develop Bumiputera entrepreneurs in healthcare

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Pharmaniaga Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to develop Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the healthcare sector.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the MoU will be in force on April 1, 2021, for a period of three years.

“The collaboration will serve as a platform to provide contract financing and business training to eligible Bumiputera vendors or entrepreneurs.

“The aim is to develop human capital through technical, vocational education and training under Pharmaniaga’s High Impact Strategic Project,” said Pharmaniaga.

The potential collaboration is expected to support entrepreneurs in the industry along the supply chain and create a sustainable ecosystem while advocating a healthy lifestyle among Bumiputeras, the pharmaceutical group said.

It said the MoU will not have any effect on the issued share capital or substantial shareholders in the company as it does not involve the issuance of Pharmaniaga shares. — Bernama