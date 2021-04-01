Arham Abdul Rahman helms position as new Mida CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) former deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Arham Abdul Rahman has shifted up to assume the role of CEO.

The appointment takes effect today.

He replaces Datuk Azman Mahmud who served Mida for 32 years.

Mida said Arham has an outstanding track record and highly distinguished career spanning over three decades with Mida.

“He has served primarily in the foreign investment arm of the organisation, with years of service in Germany and the United States.

“His experience as a Mida frontliner for attracting and facilitating foreign investments into the country, gives him the unique proposition to lead Mida in the new norm,” it said in a statement, today.

In its tribute to Azman, Mida said during his leadership, it had actively advised on, recommended and implemented policies, strategies and directions for Malaysia’s manufacturing and services sectors.

“Working together will all levels of stakeholders including governmental counterparts, foreign and local business communities as well as academia and training partners, Mida has consistently achieved yearly investment targets of RM200 billion between 2014 to 2019,” it said.

It said the Covid-19 pandemic had presented unanticipated challenges but with Azman at the helm, Mida and industry stakeholders managed to navigate the uncertainties together with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

“Mida was instrumental in the evaluation process during the initial movement control order implementation and provided pertinent inputs for the drafting of policies and strategies in the government’s plan to revive Malaysia’s economy to ensure that the nation’s industries remain sustainable and the livelihoods of people are protected,” it said.

It said Azman had also led Mida in actively re-engineering Mida’s business processes to keep up with innovative and agile ways of working in this age of digitisation.

“The increased efficiency of the various functions of the organisation will enhance core business activities and visibility as well as strengthen the strategic planning and policy advocacy capacity.

“This was particularly crucial during the pandemic as Mida remained resilient and responsive in providing advice and support to the existing and potential investors despite the international border closures and restrictions in movement and gathering imposed,” it added.

In 2020, Mida successfully held over 500 online engagements with local and foreign stakeholders to update them on the latest policy changes in the wake of the pandemic through various online platforms and digital tools to ease investors’ concerns and sustain confidence in Malaysia. — Bernama