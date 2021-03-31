US dollar hits one-year high vs yen, index on track for best quarter since June 2018

A US$100 bill (centre) and Japanese 10,000 yen notes are spread in this picture illustration. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 31 — The dollar rose today, hitting a one-year high versus the yen and multi-month peaks with other currencies as investors bet fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States lead a global pandemic recovery.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, however fell 0.1 per cent to 93.124.

But it was on track to post its biggest quarterly gain since June 2018, up around 3.5 per cent. The index rose as far as 93.439, the highest in almost five months. It has climbed from close to 90 at the start of March, on course for its best month since July 2019.

The greenback held its gains following data showing the US economy added more than 500,000 private sector jobs in February.

US private payrolls increased by 517,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed today, slightly lower than market forecasts. Data for February was revised up to show 176,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 117,000.

“While ADP isn’t a reliable gauge of how nonfarm payrolls might fare, it paints an improving picture of the labour market,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, in a research note.

Wall Street economists are forecasting US non-farm payrolls, due on Friday, of 647,000. “Given markets’ lofty expectations for March hiring, seen up by 650,000, the dollar could fall prey to the buy the rumor of good news and sell on the fact,” he added.

The dollar set a one-year top of ¥110.97 (RM4.16) and was last up 0.2 per cent at ¥110.535. For the quarter, the dollar posted gains of about 7 per cent, on pace for its best performance since December 2016.

The euro, meanwhile, fell to a five-month low versus the dollar at US$1.1704 (RM4.86), but was last up 0.2 per cent at US$1.1735. On the quarter, the euro was on track for its weakest showing since September 2019.The dollar has been supported overall by a surge in US bond yields, which make the currency more attractive as an investment.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped to a one-year high of 1.776 per cent yesterda.

“With US Treasuries meaningfully under pressure yesterday, the environment is clearly supportive for the US dollar, particularly as Europe continues to battle with a third Covid wave,” said ING’s global head of markets, Chris Turner, in a note to clients.

Also later today, US President Joe Biden is set to outline how he intends to pay for a US$3 trillion to US$4 trillion infrastructure plan, after earlier this week saying 90 per cent of adult Americans would be eligible for vaccination by April 19.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin briefly topped US$59,000, trying to close the distance to the record peak at US$61,781.83 set earlier this month. It was last up 0.8 per cent at US$59,243.

PayPal Holdings said yesterday it launched a “Checkout with Crypto” service, which will allow

US users to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay online merchants worldwide, adding to the growing

global acceptance of the digital tokens on both Wall Street and Main Street. — Reuters