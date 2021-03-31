Sources: Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise US$1.02b in HK IPO

A sign of Tencent is seen during the third annual World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China November 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 31 — Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc will price its shares at HK$17.58 each (RM9.38) — slightly above the flagged mid point — to raise up to US$1.02 billion (RM4.2 billion) its initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

Linklogis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters