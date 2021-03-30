Hong Kong stocks end with gains

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.84 per cent, or 239.20 points to 28,577.50. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 30 — Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note again today, tracking a record on Wall Street, fuelled by fresh economic recovery optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.84 per cent, or 239.20 points to 28,577.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62 per cent, or 21.38 points, to 3,456.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.47 per cent, or 10.48 points, to 2,229.27. — AFP