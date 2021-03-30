EU fines Moody’s €3.7m over conflicts of interest

This file photograph taken January 17, 2012, shows a close-up of the opening page of the ratings agency Moody’s website on a monitor in Paris. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PARIS, March 30 — Europe’s markets watchdog announced today a €3.7 million (RM18 million) fine against five European entities of Moody’s credit ratings agency over breaches of conflict of interest rules.

The violations involved the US-based agency’s operations in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, according to the European Securities and Markets Authority.

The biggest fine — €2.7 million — was imposed on Moody’s UK.

The violations include delivering new ratings in violation of a ban on issuing them on outfits in which a credit rating agency shareholder exceeds a 10 per cent ownership threshold and/or is a board member.

The other breaches include failing to disclose conflicts of interest and inadequate internal policies and procedures to manage shareholder conflicts of interest, the regulator said.

“All the breaches were found to have resulted from negligence on the part of Moody’s,” the watchdog said in a statement. — AFP