Senior minister: Mida’s InvestMalaysia Portal goes live

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s (Mida) online application submission portal, InvestMalaysia Portal, is now open to the public.

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the InvestMalaysia Portal would help meet investors’ expectations through optimised process automation and seamless data capturing and analysis.

As Malaysia adapts to the new normal, he said Mida’s role has been more crucial than ever in helping businesses thrive and create a better future for the country.

“We can expect a more efficient evaluation, an automated approval process and easier information sharing at a single entry point.

“We will also get live investment updates, real-time visibility of investment projects, undertake more informed decision-making, and real-time reporting,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Azmin said this centralised data warehouse would allow making faster and more accurate analysis through automated dashboards that enable enhanced key performance indicators monitoring functions in meeting the client charter.

Meanwhile, Mida said the portal focuses to transform its core business functions towards improved efficiency and productivity by embracing an integrated technology system to expedite the application and approval process, as well as further allowing companies to speed-up project implementation.

“To-date, the digital platform offers 10 modules for online application submission and serves as a single entry point for stakeholders via Investmalaysia.mida.gov.my microsite,” it said, adding the portal was operational since March 26, 2021.

Among the modules available are the enhanced manufacturing licence, exemption letter from Manufacturing Licence, enhanced incentive, expatriate posts and representative office/regional office, import duty/sales tax exemption, Mida confirmation letter, and domestic sales.

“Mida has set up a dedicated customer service unit (CSU) that comprises a verification team to receive clients’ applications and a specialised team with investment-related experience to answer customers’ enquiries related to applications, facilitation and project implementations.

“The CSU is anticipated to improve the user confidence in the system and provide a better experience to the companies, internal users as well as external agencies,” it said.

Mida added that through the implementation of an end-to-end automation application process, it aims to aspire shorter processing timeline, improve client charter commitment for investors, and complete digital transformation goal in supporting the industry’s current and future needs. — Bernama