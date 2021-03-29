Backlogs from Suez stranding could take months to clear, Maersk says

Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal March 25, 2021. — Suez Canal Authority handout pic via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

COPENHAGEN, March 29 — The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, shipping group Maersk said.

“Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant,” the world’s largest container shipping company said in an advisory statement for customers published today.

Maersk has three vessels stuck in the canal and another 29 waiting to enter, it said, adding thhat it had so far rerouted 15 vessels to sail south of Africa instead.

“Assessing the current backlog of vessels, it could take six days or more for the complete queue to pass,” it said. — Reuters