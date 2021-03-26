Wall Street gains after data show no sign of inflation

Bank stocks climbed after the central bank announced it was loosening capital distribution restrictions imposed during the pandemic. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW YORK, March 26 — US stock indices were solidly higher on Friday, after government data showed no sign of rising inflation in February, soothing traders who feared government stimulus would cause the economy to overheat.

Bank stocks rose following the Federal Reserve’s announcement after trading finished on Thursday that most financial institutions could resume share buybacks and dividend payouts after June 30.

About 20 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 32,739.99, and the broad-based S&P 500 0.4 per cent higher at 3,925.69.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent to 13,028.05.

Commerce Department data released before markets opened showed income declining 7.1 per cent in February and spending falling a more-than-expected 1.0 per cent, as the effects of stimulus checks mailed out in February wear off.

“The key takeaway from the report is that spending decreased more than expected, indicating an inclination among consumers to continue saving,” Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com said, noting that the savings rate retreated to 13.6 per cent, about where it was before the checks were mailed out.

The data showed prices grew less than expected at 0.2 per cent, which was 1.6 per cent higher than February 2020, easing fears that government stimulus measures would cause inflation and force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The Fed’s move to cut its benchmark lending rate to zero has helped equities rebound even as the wider US economy suffered over the past year.

Bank stocks climbed after the central bank announced it was loosening capital distribution restrictions imposed during the pandemic, with Wells Fargo gaining 1.6 per cent, Bank of America 1.9 per cent, JPMorgan Chase 1.1 per cent and Goldman Sachs 0.9 per cent.

Microsoft was up 0.4 per cent amid reports it is a contender to buy chat platform Discord. — AFP