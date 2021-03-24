Tokyo stocks open lower tracking US falls

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.47 per cent or 135.62 points at 28,860.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.51 per cent or 9.97 points to 1,961.51. — Reuters file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TOKYO, March 24 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today, tracking falls on Wall Street as oil prices tumbled, with investors also disheartened by rising coronavirus cases in Europe.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.47 per cent or 135.62 points at 28,860.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.51 per cent or 9.97 points to 1,961.51.

“Japanese shares are seen declining... as investors react negatively to falls in US stocks,” said senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

Wall Street indices closed in the red with trader enthusiasm for a recovering economy overtaken by fears of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Oil prices slumped yesterday on lower demand prospects as Europe's biggest economy Germany said it would reimpose strict virus containment measures as it struggles, along with other EU nations, to roll out vaccines.

The dollar fetched ¥108.58 (RM4.15) in early Asian trade, against ¥108.62 in New York late yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.86 per cent at ¥8,233, Sony was off 0.74 per cent at ¥11,445, and Hitachi was down 0.42 per cent at ¥5,275.

But gaming giant Nintendo was up 0.42 per cent at ¥64,250 and Honda was up 0.30 per cent at ¥3,309.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.2 per cent at 32,674.77. ― AFP