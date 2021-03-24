Rise in consumer price index suggests Malaysia’s deflation trend is transitory, says economist

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur city centre November 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) last month suggests that the deflationary trend seen last year was transitory in nature, said Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid.

The country is expected to see positive growth in CPI in light of the low base factor last year and the expected increase in fuel prices this year, he told Bernama.

Earlier today, the Department of Statistics Malaysia revealed that Malaysia’s CPI increased 0.1 per cent to 122.5 in February 2021 from 122.4 in the same month last year.

Mohd Afzanizam noted that the core index, which rose 0.7 per cent in February, sustained its growth for four consecutive months, indicating that prices besides for fuel and other administered goods have been on the rise.

Such trend is also very much in tandem with the rise in bond yields, with the 10-year Malaysian Government Securities yield currently hovering at around 3.4 per cent from 2.65 per cent in early January this year, he said.

This implies that the bond markets are expecting the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) to be possibly raised at some point in the future, Mohd Afzanizam said.

“However, judging from the prevailing economic condition, it may be too premature to call for an OPR hike this year.

“Going forward, expect the bond market to be quite volatile as the markets might need to contend with the expectation of higher inflation rate due to the increase in fuel prices,” he added.

Meanwhile, Putra Business School associate professor Dr Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff said the latest CPI figure indicates that the country is slowly recovering from economic recession suffered in the past couple of quarters.

“Higher CPI figure means that the people have started to spend on products and services, signalling higher confidence in the consumer market.

“The evidence is further strengthened by higher prices for non-durable goods, which normally will not be in much demand during the recession,” he pointed out.

Ahmed Razman opined that the rise in consumption will also encourage businesses to start operating at optimum capacity as well as promoting higher investments in the country.

This would increase liquidity in the market and contribute to the positive growth of the economy this year as forecast, he noted.

“However, the gradually increasing consumer confidence can be hampered by a slow implementation of the vaccination programme or a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Therefore, people will still need to practice the necessary standard operating procedures for Covid-19 as well as supporting the government’s plan for mass vaccination,” he added. — Bernama