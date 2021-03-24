Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased US$1.5 billion (RM6.2 billion) of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 24 ― Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said today that a Tesla vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted today. “Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased US$1.5 billion (RM6.2 billion) of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring. ― Reuters