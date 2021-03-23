Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.71 per cent or 206.08 points at 29,380.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.40 per cent or 7.97 points to 1,998.15. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March 23 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today with investors taking heart from Wall Street rallies as bond yields pulled back from recent highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.71 per cent or 206.08 points at 29,380.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.40 per cent or 7.97 points to 1,998.15.

US stocks pushed higher as bond yields eased, with the Dow ending up 0.3 per cent at 32,731.20 and the tech-rich Nasdaq closing up 1.2 per cent.

“Japanese shares are seen gaining, encouraged by rallies in US stocks after bond yields retreated,” Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

The dollar fetched ¥108.79 (RM4.11) in early Asian trade, against ¥108.83 in New York late yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Daiichi-Sankyo was up 3.13 per cent at ¥3,331 after the pharmaceutical firm said it has launched clinical trials in Japan for the development of a new coronavirus vaccine.

Marubeni slipped 0.45 per cent to ¥947.5 after a report said a project to build a hydropower plant in northern Myanmar in which the trading firm is participating was suspended following the coup in the country.

Industrial machinery maker Ebara was up 0.91 per cent at ¥4,440 after a report said it will boost production of chip-making equipment to address a global shortage of semiconductors.

Chip-maker Renesas rebounded from a 4.88 percent plunge in the previous session, trading up 2.57 per cent at ¥1,198.

The firm's president reportedly said Sunday a fire in one of its nine factories in Japan will likely “have a significant impact” on chip supplies.

Honda was down 0.42 per cent at ¥3,331 but Toyota was up 0.77 per cent at ¥8,426. ― AFP