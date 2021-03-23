Dollar off recent highs as investors look to Fed, Yellen for bond clues

The dollar traded at ¥108.81 (RM4.12), having lost a bit of steam after it had hit a nine-month peak of 109.365 last week. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TOKYO, March 23 ― The US dollar hovered below recent highs today as investors looked to fresh comments from top US policy makers to gauge how far they would allow US bond yields to rise.

The Turkish lira showed some sign of stability following a 7.5 per cent dive yesterday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked a hawkish central bank chief.

The dollar traded at ¥108.81 (RM4.12), having lost a bit of steam after it had hit a nine-month peak of 109.365 last week. The euro stood at US$1.1934, having bounced off a two-week low of US$1.1870 yesterday.

The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies slipped 0.32 per cent yesterday and stood almost flat in early Asian trade at 91.815.

The index has gained 2.0 per cent so far this quarter, as speedy rollouts of Covid-19 vaccines in the United States and the Biden Administration's US$1.9 stimulus are seen lifting the country's economic growth, helping to drive up US bond yields and drawing investors to the dollar.

The dollar's attraction was further boosted as US Federal Reserve officials appeared to tolerate rises in bond yields in recent weeks.

“US bond yields could rise further as the market may try to find out where the pain threshold for the Fed is,” said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

The immediate focus is on the Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later today.

For now, though, the 10-year US bond yields eased to 1.684 per cent after peaking at 1.754 per cent on Thursday, keeping the dollar in check.

“The market is interested in how far US bond yields will rise. While top Fed officials have said they will keep interest rates low through 2023, there could be dissenting voices,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The Turkish lira traded at 7.7980 per dollar after a steep fall on Monday to as low as 8.485, near its record low of 8.58.

The lira's massive fall, however, did little to shake investors' confidence in emerging market currencies as the event, the third firing of a central bank chief by Erdogan since 2019, was not perceived to hold wider risk.

The MSCI emerging market currency index dipped only slightly yesterday.

Bitcoin stood at US$54,549, having fallen almost 5 per cent yesterday to trade near last week's low of US$53,221. ― Reuters