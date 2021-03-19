Overworked US bankers plead for maximum 80-hour work week

The logo of Goldman Sachs is seen on the clothing of a trader working at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 19 ― Overworked and stressed-out new hires at the Goldman Sachs investment bank are asking that their work week be limited ― to 80 hours.

They made their case in an 11-page, official looking presentation of the kind the bank would prepare for a client, complete with statistics and graphs.

It stems from a poll of 13 first-year Goldman Sachs employees who said they have worked an average of 98 hours a week since the beginning of the year and generally go to bed around 3am.

They said their physical and mental health are suffering: 77 per cent said they are “victims of workplace abuse.”

“I can’t sleep anymore because my anxiety levels are through the roof,” one worker says in the presentation.

“I didn’t come into this job expecting a 9am-5pm’s, but I also didn’t expect consistent 9am-5am’s either,” another complained.

In order to “rectify the situation,” the proposal said an 80-hour work week should be considered “max capacity.”

The presentation began to circulate on social media Wednesday before becoming available on Twitter Thursday.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to an AFP query seeking comment. ― AFP