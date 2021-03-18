Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 1pc

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.01 per cent, or 302.42 points, to 30,216.75, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.23 per cent, or 24.48 points, to 2,008.51. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TOKYO, March 18 — Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 1.0 per cent today, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed the US Federal Reserve’s pledge to continue its easy-money policies.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.01 per cent, or 302.42 points, to 30,216.75, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.23 per cent, or 24.48 points, to 2,008.51.

“Japanese shares are supported by US market rallies” following the Fed’s announcement it will keep the current monetary easing policy until the end of 2023, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

The US central bank shared an optimistic outlook for the American economy, but Fed chair Jerome Powell cautioned a full recovery remains far off.

“Market sentiment remains positive as the number of investors willing to cash in is limited,” said Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst Eiji Kinouchi.

“Japanese shares are expected to stay on course for further gains for now,” Kinouchi told AFP.

The dollar fetched ¥108.84 (RM4.10) in Asian afternoon trade, against ¥108.82 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, Panasonic gained 1.05 per cent to ¥1,394 after the firm said it will sell all the shares of its European disposable battery units to German asset management group Aurelius.

Toshiba gained 1.47 per cent to ¥3,795 as its extraordinary general shareholders meeting approved a proposal by overseas hedge funds to probe their gathering last year over fairness concerns.

Z Holdings lost 1.55 per cent to ¥601.5 after its group online chat firm Line said some customer information was accessed by its Chinese technicians without consent. — AFP