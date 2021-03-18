Ringgit ends firmer against US dollar after Fed kept rates near zero

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The ringgit ended firmer against the US dollar as the greenback weakened in the wake of dovish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting’s outcome.

It was reported that the United States Federal Reserve officials continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023 during the two-day FOMC meeting that ended on March 17.

At 6 pm, the ringgit finished 100 basis points higher against the greenback at 4.1090/1140 compared with 4.1190/1240 at Wednesday’s close.

In a note today, OANDA senior market analyst for Asia Pacific, Jeffrey Halley, said the US dollar had quickly unwound all of this week’s gains after the FOMC remained consistent in its dovishness.

“The US dollar fell overnight across the board, with the Dollar Index down by 0.46 per cent to the 91.44 level last seen at the end of last week,” he said.

Halley noted that a steady FOMC would bring a sigh of relief to emerging markets’ central banks as well.

Nonetheless, gains in the ringgit were capped by the decline in crude oil prices which saw benchmark Brent crude price slip 0.32 per cent from the previous session to US$67.78 per barrel at the time of writing.

Against other major currencies except the yen, the ringgit was traded lower.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0616/0663 from 3.0593/0637 on Wednesday, weakened against the pound to 5.7349/7452 from 5.7250/7332, and declined against the euro to 4.9061/9138 from 4.9053/9129.

The local unit strengthened vis-a-vis the yen to 3.7677/7733 from 3.7751/7807 yesterday. — Bernama