PMB investment raises AUM target for 2021 to RM1.7b

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Pelaburan Mara Bhd’s subsidiary PMB Investment Bhd has revised its assets under management (AUM) target for this year to RM1.7 billion from RM1.6 billion previously.

Acting chief executive officer Mahani Ibrahim said the increase was due to the launch of the PMB An-Nur Waqf Income Fund and two more funds to be introduced this year.

“We achieved more than RM7 million on the first day of the fund’s launch and we hope to secure minimum sales of RM50 million by the end of 2022 for this new fund,” she said during the launch of the PMB An-Nur Waqf Income Fund here today.

Also in attendance was Rural Development Minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

Mahani added that the new fund would give an opportunity for investors to contribute some part of their income distribution for waqf activities to help the disadvantaged segment of society.

The issue price for the PMB An-Nur Wafq Fund is RM0.50 per unit and it offers free takaful coverage for eligible investors.

“The fund aims to allocate 30 per cent of its annual income distribution (if any) for waqf purposes, while 70 per cent (in the form of units) will be reinvested,” she said.

PMB Investment is collaborating with Waqaf An-Nur Corp that would provide professional administration of the waqf to benefit society across the country. — Bernama